Man accused of hitting woman with hammer

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee man was charged with aggravated battery after allegedly striking a woman in the head with a hammer on Nov. 9.

Errol Smith

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Joel Lacerte responded to a call at approximately 11 p.m. in reference to a domestic in progress. When he arrived, a witness reported that Errol Smith, 49, had broken down the a door in order to get to the victim and then hit her in the forehead with a hammer twice. Deputy Lacerte was shown a video recording of the attack which was recorded by the alleged victim and because she was on the other side of the door, only has sound and not a picture. The report notes, the victim can be heard asking why he hit her with the hammer, and he replied and then hit her again. She was transported to Raulerson Memorial Hospital.

Smith’s bond was set at $7,500.

