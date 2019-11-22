Man accused of hitting woman with bottle

OKEECHOBEE — After reportedly hitting a woman on the head with a beer bottle and cutting a second woman’s arm, Nahum Hernandez Ramos, 41, Southwest Eighth Street, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count criminal mischief on Nov. 10.

Okeechobee City Police Officer Ramon Liberato was dispatched to the 600 block of Northeast Park Street early Sunday morning, at approximately 3 a.m. He found Ramos hiding behind a fence, and gave him commands, in both English and Spanish, to lie face down on the ground, but Ramos reportedly did not comply, and Officer Liberato assisted him to the ground.

Nahum Hernandez Ramos

The complainant to the officer said Ramos kept walking by the bar and touching her, and finally she told him to leave. She said when she did, he began throwing beer bottles at her and toward the bar. She said he threw one at a refrigerator and broke the glass door. She said one of the bottles struck her head, knocking her to the ground.

Another woman said after the refrigerator was broken, Ramos ran outside. She told the officer Ramos tried to come back in. She attempted to stop him and was cut on the arm during the struggle.

Ramos’ bond was set at $15,500.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.