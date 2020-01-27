Man accused of beating grandfather

Edgar Ochoa

OKEECHOBEE — A 24-year-old man was accused of beating his 75-year-old grandfather this week.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, report, after the older man came home from the grocery store on Thursday, Jan. 16, around 3 p.m., he began unloading his groceries, but his grandson reportedly started yelling at him. Ignoring the unruly young man, the grandfather continued with his chore, but the grandson, identified as Edgar Ochoa, Northwest 92nd Court, reportedly carried on with his yelling without interruption.

When he was finished with the groceries, the grandfather went outside to move his truck around front so he could load a couch into it. The grandson reportedly followed him, yelling at him, cursing and telling him he was going to kill him. Ochoa then reportedly punched his grandfather in the side of his head and slammed the truck door on his head, the report continues.

The grandfather then shut the truck door and attempted to drive away, but Ochoa reportedly punched two back windows out. The grandson then went over and sat down on the porch, the report continues.

Ochoa was arrested by OCSO Deputy Karson Reno and charged with abuse of an elderly or disabled adult and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $5,750.

Ochoa was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor petit theft. That bond was set at $1,000.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.