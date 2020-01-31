Man accused of battery on a child

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee man is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16. Corey Noel Chandler, 25, Southeast 59th Drive, was arrested Jan. 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m. by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Crawford.

Corey Noel Chandler

The young girl made the complaint a few days after the incident allegedly happened. She reportedly told deputies she had been communicating with Chandler via text messages and that she snuck out of her home on Tuesday night, Jan. 14 to meet him at about midnight. She said he picked her up in his truck and they drove somewhere private to park. She said she removed her own clothing, but when he attempted to have sex with her, she refused, but he continued anyway.

Following the incident, they continued texting, the report notes, and the texts reportedly confirm Chandler had knowledge the girl was not 18.

Chandler’s bond was set at $50,000.