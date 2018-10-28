Man accused of assaulting 70-year-old woman

OKEECHOBEE — James Michael Twomey, 59, was arrested on Oct. 24 by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Jolly after a call from a local woman complaining of an assault on her 70-year-old godmother the previous day. The report states the caller was not present during the assault but called to report it as soon as her godmother told her about it.

Deputy Jolly reports speaking to the victim about the incident. The victim confirmed the assault and said she had been out of town all day the previous day and when she returned home, Mr. Twomey, was drunk. The victim explained she had been allowing Mr. Twomey to live in her shed rent-free. The victim left her home to go to a neighbor’s house to cook potatoes in her microwave. When she returned, she stated, Mr. Twomey was angry because he preferred grilled potatoes. When the victim attempted to take one of Mr. Twomey’s beers from his cooler, he became irate, cussing at her and grabbing her arm.

The victim says she was afraid to pull away because her skin is very brittle. She told him to let her go and never touch her again. He let her go but as she was walking down the wheelchair ramp, she says he jumped off the porch and pushed her from behind almost causing her to fall. The victim was so afraid that she and her 98-year-old mother stayed somewhere else that night.

A neighbor, witnessed the attack and corroborated everything the victim said.

In the report, Deputy Jolly states, Mr. Twomey was passed out and smelled strongly of alcohol when the victim unlocked the shed with a key. The first thing Mr. Twomey said when he saw the deputy was, “I have not touched anyone,” the report states. Deputy Jolly arrested him on charges of battery of an elderly person.

According to the arrest report, the victim had evidence of a bruise on her arm in the shape of fingers. Her back was also sore, but she refused medical care. The report also notes, the victim has a very bad knee and has trouble walking.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.