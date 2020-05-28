Man accused of aggravated battery with a truck

Randall Wood

OKEECHOBEE — A man reportedly rammed his Ford F-350 into his girlfriend’s Toyota Camry three times, because she asked him why he left their young children home alone. On Friday, May 22, at approximately 10 p.m., Okeechobee County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched in response to an aggravated battery complaint. When Deputies Jeremiah Camino and Devon Satallante arrived, the complainant explained she was at work at a local convenience store when her boyfriend, Randall Wood, 37, came in to buy some beer. She asked him why he was not at home watching their young children, they argued and she left to go check on the children.

She went on to say when she arrived at her apartment and pulled into a parking space, Wood pulled in behind her and rammed her car with his truck three times, causing her vehicle to be pushed up over the curb and into another parked vehicle belonging to a neighbor. Finally, she said, he backed up and left in an unknown direction.

She said she was uninjured and refused medical attention.

A neighbor said she was watching television when she heard a loud bang outside. As she approached the door, she heard another bang. As she opened the door, she saw a white truck back up and leave.

Wood was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident with damage to property. Bond was set at $800.