Malnourished horse gets a new home

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

This beautiful Palomino will soon be going to his new home with Yvonne Barteau at Horses without Humans.

OKEECHOBEE — A malnourished horse was removed from a property after being discovered in deplorable conditions on June 2. An animal control officer discovered the palomino in the 300 block of Northwest 38th Terrace while she was looking for a dog. When she saw the horse, she realized he was tied up and had no water and appeared to be malnourished. She called to request a deputy, and Deputy Donnie Holmes was dispatched to the location. They gave the horse water and attempted to locate the owner, but were unable to find anyone.

Deputy Holmes returned the following morning and spoke to a neighbor who told him the horse was not hers but belonged to Juan Aguilar, who lived next to where the horse was tied up. When he knocked at Mr. Aguilar’s door, no one answered, although the report notes Deputy Holmes could hear someone walking around inside the mobile home.

The horse is a stud horse, and they could see most of his ribs and his hip bones. His eyes also appeared to be sunken. The horse was tied to a 15- to 20-foot piece of rope.

After speaking to Amy Fisher of animal control, they decided to impound the horse.

The owner of the horse never came forward, and on June 17, he was rehomed to Horses Without Humans in Bell, Fla., where Yvonne Barteau and her staff have a mission that “takes in horses that have no humans, no voice of their own, and no other options. We provide the compassion and time it takes to rehabilitate them as well as professional assessment, medical care, companionship and professional training with some of the most successful trainers in the equine industry. We provide basic groundwork and the foundations of dressage for all of our adoptable horses, thereby giving them balance, understanding and an exceptional advantage for all disciplines. We are saving these horses by giving them time, education and the conditioning necessary for them to be the best athletes and partners they can be, and then finding them their humans.”

If additional information is obtained on the whereabouts of the owner, criminal charges will be pursued.