Local man charged with 20 counts possession of child pornography

OKEECHOBEE — After a 9-month investigation, 26-year-old Jaime Gonzalez was arrested and charged with 20 counts possession of child pornography and one count electronic transfer of child pornography.


In October of 2019, the Central Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (CFLICAC) forwarded cyber tips to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) regarding child pornography. Detective Cody Hurst was assigned to the case and discovered the photos forwarded by CFLICAC were child pornography and criminal in nature. CFLICAC provided the OCSO with 4,492 tags representing photos, videos and messages that are electronic files of possible investigative interest.


The graphic photos contained images of adults sexually violating children as young as 1 year old.


Gonzalez’ bond was set at $105,000.

