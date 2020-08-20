Okeechobee doctor accused of inappropriately touching another female patient

Saeed Khan

OKEECHOBEE — Dr. Saeed Khan was arrested again this week and charged with battery after a second patient came forward to accuse him of touching her inappropriately during examinations. This patient said she came forward after reading about an earlier incident involving a former patient.



The complainant told Detective Javier Gonzalez of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office that she was referred to Khan’s office about a year ago when her doctor retired. She said she did not have the courage to come forward until she saw that others were coming forward.



Bond in this case was set at $750.



In June, a former patient accused Khan of pulling her shirt down and touching her breasts with his hands and his mouth without permission. He was charged with battery, and bond was set at $750.



Khan spoke out on Facebook and accused the woman of demanding money. His attorney claims the encounter was consensual.



In July, an emergency order was issued by Florida Surgeon General Scott A. Rivkees, M.D. restricting the license of Dr. Saeed Khan to practice in the state of Florida.



The Order of Emergency Restriction states that after Khan was accused by a former patient, 10 other patients came forward with similar allegations. The order continues, “Physicians are entrusted by the public to provide treatment to patients in a manner that is safe and to protect their patients from harm. Dr. Khan’s actions toward his patient show that he does not have the judgment or moral character to hold a position of power or trust. Dr. Khan violated the patient-physician relationship when he engaged in sexual activity with patient T.B. Dr. Khan’s continued unrestricted practice as a physician presents a risk of immediate and serious danger to the health, welfare and safety of the public. Dr. Khan’s blatant disregard for the laws and rules regulating his profession indicates that his behavior is likely to continue. Because of this risk, Dr. Khan’s continued unrestricted practice represents an immediate, serious danger to the public heath and to patients under his care.”



The order goes on to state that the license of Saeed Akhatar Khan, M.D. is immediately restricted to prohibit him from treating and interacting with female patients.