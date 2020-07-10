LaBelle man faces second degree murder charges in death of FWC Officer Keen LABelle — A LaBelle man arrested on Negligent Manslaughter charges on June 14, 2020, in the shooting death of FWC Officer Julian Keen, now faces new charges of Second Degree Murder with a Firearm, Attempted Second Degree Murder – Discharging a firearm, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Possession of Synthetic Cannabis according to a July 9 press release from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: Off-duty FWC officer dies in shooting

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.