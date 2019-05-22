LaBelle man arrested on multiple drug charges

LABELLE — Glades County Sheriffs Office has been conducting a narcotic investigation in the Muse Community. This investigation was an effort between the Criminal Investigations and Uniform Patrol Divisions which concluded with a search warrant being executed on May 21, at 1310 Summerall Road. The Criminal Investigations Division had been purchasing narcotics from the resident, Rodney Hernandez, 53.

Rodney Hernandez



After making numerous narcotic purchases, a search warrant was issued and executed by GCSO personnel. Additional evidence was obtained through the search and Hernandez was subsequently arrested and charged accordingly.



Hernandez is being held at the Glades County Jail on the following charges:

• Possession of a synthetic narcotic within 1,000 ft. of a specified area (three counts)

• Sale of a synthetic narcotic within 1,000 ft. of a specified area (three counts)

• Operating a drug house (three counts)



A bond of $225,000 was set by the judge.



On May 22, Hernandez was charged with the following charges, based upon the evidence located during the execution of the search warrant:

• Possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a specified area

• Child neglect

• Possession of marijuana under 20 grams

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Possession of synthetic narcotic without a prescription (four counts)



Hernandez is being held without bond pending his first appearance hearing.



A total of 32 firearms were also taken from the residence, one of which was reported stolen in Hendry County.