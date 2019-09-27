LaBelle man accused of wife’s murder

LABELLE — A LaBelle man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of his wife.

Branty Burnside

According to Hendry County Sheriff’s Office report, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Hendry County deputies responded to a home at 378 Clark Street, in LaBelle. The daughter of Branty and Lea Burnside dialed 911 and reported to Hendry County dispatchers that she had just received a call from her father, who reportedly told her he had just shot and killed her mother. She said he told her to call the deputies.

When Hendry County Deputies arrived on scene, Mr. Burnside came out of the house with his hands up, surrendering to the deputies, the HCSO report continues. Mr. Burnside told deputies that he and his wife, 52-year-old Lea Burnside had been married for 30 years.

When interviewed by HCSO detectives, Mr. Burnside reportedly said he and his wife have been arguing consistently since May with it intensifying on the night of Sept. 25.

Branty Burnside, 61, was taken into custody and placed under arrest on charges of second degree murder for the death of his wife. He is being held in the Hendry County Jail with no bond.