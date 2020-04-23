Juvenile charged with three counts burglary

Darius Brown

OKEECHOBEE — Three times last week, someone entered Parrott Island Grill while they were closed, without authorization. On Wednesday, April 15, the Okeechobee Police Department received an alarm call, but were unable to locate a suspect. Video surveillance showed a black male enter the screened room at the rear of the restaurant and use a key to enter the establishment. The suspect fled, taking the keys with him, before law enforcement arrived.

On Monday, April 20, the alarm at Parrott Island was activated again, and video surveillance showed the same black male enter the restaurant twice. On the second entry, the alarm activated.

Although a perimeter was set up and a K-9 unit from the sheriff’s office was utilized, it was determined through video that the suspect had fled the scene on a bicycle. The perimeter was dispersed, and Police Detective James Pickering located the suspect near Auto Zone, riding the bicycle and traveling south. He and a deputy from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office stopped and secured the suspect, who was identified as 15-year-old Darius Brown. Brown was charged with three counts burglary of an unoccupied structure. He was transferred to the custody of the Dept. of Juvenile Justice.