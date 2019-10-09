Jamson Richemond charged in the death of Jamal Hubert

HENDRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10 p.m. 29-year-old Jamson Richemond was arrested on charges of homicide, kidnap-false imprisonment and evidence-destroying in the killing of 30-year-old Jamal Hubert from Clewiston.

Jamson Richemond

Hubert was last seen on the morning of June 2. On June 4, his body was recovered in a shallow canal in Palm Beach County.

Richemond had recently been arrested on charges of tampering or threatening a witness in a murder investigation in Palm Beach County. After transporting Richemond to the Hendry County Jail on Oct. 1, he was arrested on the above charges.

Richemond is being held in the Hendry County Jail with no bond.