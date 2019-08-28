Inmate death ruled suicide

OKEECHOBEE – On Aug. 25 at approximately 8:01 p.m., deputies responded to the Okeechobee County Jail in reference to an inmate suicide. It was learned that an inmate had reportedly hung himself. The victim has been identified as Charles Wayne Suarez Sr., 51.

The victim had been incarcerated in the Okeechobee County Jail since Aug. 21 on a bench warrant for failure to appear-sale/delivery of controlled substance and failure to appear-possession with intent to sell methamphetamine and failure to appear-possession of methamphetamine. Suarez was recently sentenced in absentia to nine years in prison for the original charges as listed.

According to the St. Lucie County Medical Examiner’s Office, the official cause of death has been determined to be asphyxiation by hanging. The victim’s family has been notified.



This case has been determined to be a suicide and is classified as closed.