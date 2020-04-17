Inmate accused of attacking deputy

OKEECHOBEE — While she was conducting a head count in B-pod at the Okeechobee County Jail, a female deputy was reportedly attacked by one of the inmates. On April 8 at approximately 10 p.m., Sgt. Aric Majere heard a disturbance over a deputy’s radio and said it sounded like a fight. He could also hear yelling from the direction of B-pod and ran to assist. When he arrived, he found the deputy had inmate Jennifer Chavez, 20, on the floor face down and had used a chemical agent to control her.

Jennifer Chavez

As other officers took control of Chavez, Sgt. Majere checked to see if the deputy was injured, but she said she was OK. He then reviewed the video to see what happened and noted the video showed the deputy walking through and counting B-pod when Chavez grabbed the deputy’s arms and knocked her papers to the floor. She then grabbed the deputy by the hair and pulled her forward, bending her over. Other inmates attempted to pull them apart but were unsuccessful. Finally, the deputy utilized her spray on Chavez and was able to restrain her.

Chavez was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, and her bond was set at $2,500.