Information sought in murder investigation

OKEECHOBEE — On Jan. 31, 2020, at 10:45 a.m., members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the 1600 block of Northwest 45th Terrace. There, a 30-year-old male, later identified as Jesus Torres, was found wounded and transported to Raulerson Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Jesus Torres

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Dale LaFlam at 863-763-3117, ext. 5032, or you may remain anonymous and contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477. You may be entitled to a reward.

This remains an active criminal investigation. There is no further information to release at this time.