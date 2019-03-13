Information sought for missing teen
Kailee Grace Pasley
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 17-year-old Kailee Grace Pasley has been missing since Feb. 23.
Kailee is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 105 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair.
If you have any information on Kailee’s whereabouts, contact Detective Ted Van Deman at 863-763-3117 ext. 5104 or you may remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
