House searched in probe of trans woman’s slaying

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reports that in conjunction with state authorities, deputies executed a search warrant Friday, Sept. 20, on a home at 501 S. W.C. Owen Ave. in Clewiston, where there was believed to be evidence from a recent brutal murder.​

The office’s Criminal Investigations Division, HCSO Special Response Team, road patrol units and the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted the search as part of the investigation into the slaying of Bolman “Bee Love” Slater VI, 23, of Pahokee.​

The body of Miss Slater, a transsexual female, was found disfigured beyond recognition inside a burning vehicle that was discovered and reported by neighbors in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the area of 13th Street and Virginia Street, Harlem. Her body could not be identified for several days afterward.​

Bolton “Bee Love” Slater

A news release from the HCSO issued Sept. 20 quoted Sheriff Steve Whidden: “This continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation. We are following up on every lead, every bit of information we get. This homicide has been one of the most gruesome homicides I’ve seen.”​

Anyone who may have any information about this incident, or who saw anything suspicious in that area Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, is urged to contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600; or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may be eligible for up to a $3,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person or people responsible in this crime.​

Due to its circumstances, the killing has been reclassified from a first degree murder case to an enhanced life felony murder charge.​

Said HCSO spokeswoman Capt. Susan Harrelle: “At this time, there is no further information to release. It appears that evidence was collected and will be processed for any evidence. We are just urging people to report any information they may have, anything they’ve heard and/or seen.”