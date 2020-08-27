Hendry County Sheriff’s Deputy faces charges

LABELLE — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Monday evening, Aug. 24, on charges of battery/domestic violence, aggravated assault, child neglect and possession of synthetic narcotics.

On Aug. 24, Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly learned Adrian Prado was seen striking his spouse two to three times in and around the head and neck area and another time following her into the master bedroom with a knife in his hands after an argument.

Deputies responded to the home and discovered the drugs during their investigation.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden has withdrawn the appointment of now former deputy Prado.

“This type of behavior should not and will not be tolerated by the public and certainly not by a deputy sheriff,” said Sheriff Whidden.

Adrian Prado, 35, was placed under arrest on charges of battery/DV, child neglect, aggravated assault, and possession of synthetic narcotics. Prado was released on Aug. 25 on $25,000 bond.