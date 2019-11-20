Hendry County deputy arrested on charges of alleged battery related to domestic violence

HENDRY COUNTY — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that Hendry County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of their own on Wednesday, Nov. 20, on charges of alleged battery/domestic violence. Hendry County K-9 Deputy, Anthony Joel (AJ) Blackman was taken into custody this morning after showing up at his wife’s place of employment.

Blackman reportedly became aggressive and verbally and physically abusive toward the victim, recently. Once reported to Hendry County deputies, Blackman was taken into custody.

Blackman, 34 years of age, has been arrested on charges of alleged battery/domestic violence.