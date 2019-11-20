Hendry County deputy arrested on charges of alleged battery related to domestic violence

Nov 20th, 2019 · by · Comments:

HENDRY COUNTY — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that Hendry County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of their own on Wednesday, Nov. 20, on charges of alleged battery/domestic violence. Hendry County K-9 Deputy, Anthony Joel (AJ) Blackman was taken into custody this morning after showing up at his wife’s place of employment.

Blackman reportedly became aggressive and verbally and physically abusive toward the victim, recently. Once reported to Hendry County deputies, Blackman was taken into custody.

Blackman, 34 years of age, has been arrested on charges of alleged battery/domestic violence.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie