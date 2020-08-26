Hendry County arrests

Hendry County felony/DUI arrests for Aug. 17 through Aug. 23 include:

• Juan Bautista-Abril, 49, Clewiston. was arrested by Cpl. I. Movallie on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill

• Cristobal Alverz, 54, Miami, was arrested by Sgt. J. Nunemakeron on charges of possession of counterfeited drivers license

• John Russell Bass, 54, Fort Myers, was arrested by K-9 Cpl. H. Kearns, on charges of possession of controled substance and possession of drug equipment

• Bryan Scott Boyle, 42, LaBelle, was arrested by Deputy C. Rossback on charges of reckless driving. first offense, resisting officer – fleeing and eluding officer with lights and sirens, operating a motorcycle without license, and violation of driver’s license restrictions

• Dominique Deaja Brooks, 17, Clewiston, was arrested by Cpl. Z. Scelfo on charges of aggravated battery/DV, resist officer without violence

• Dialys Enid Duprey, 38, Clewiston, was arrested by Deputy E. Benitez on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoid.

• Pablo Hernandez, 34, Immokalee, arrested by Deputy E. Vasquez on charges of carrying a concealed weapon (firearm)

• Lucino Rojas, 35, LaBelle, was arrested by Cpl. C. Geraci on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence

• Eduardo Ruiz, 17, Clewiston, was arrested by Cpl. Z. Scelfo on charges of fleeing and eluding officer with lights and sirens

• Dale Steffen, 46, Fort Lauderdale, was arrested by deputy sheriff G. Zullo om charges of driving while license suspended and false I.D. to law enforcement officer.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.