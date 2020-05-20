Hendry County arrest report

LABELLE — The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office during the week of May 9-15.

• John Medrano, 35, was charged with criminal mischief over $200 and under $1,000 and armed trespass. Deputy Jonathon Miller was the arresting officer.

• Marion Rodriguez, 43, was arrested by Deputy Christopher Geraci on two counts of domestic violence.

• Mark Dewayne Hardy, 34, was charged with assault with intent to commit a felony. Deputy Maria Cono was the arresting officer.

• Angela Marie Hanson, 17, was arrested by Deputy Gary Zullo and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, barbiturate manufacturing, Schedule II or III or IV drug equipment/possession.

• Eliczer Escobar, 17, was charged with negligent homicide other than by motor vehicle, and robbery with no firearm or weapon. Deputy Bonnie Weaver was the arresting officer.

• Johntaurus Raejohn Johnson, 18, was charged with carrying concealed weapon, use or display during a felony, cocaine possession and possession of drug equipment. Deputy Blake Bayley was the arresting officer.

• Gregorio Gonzalex-Alvarex, 66, was charged with DUI. Arresting officer was Sergio Bustamante.

• Stephane Torres Gonzalez, 15, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Deputy Michael Afonso was the arresting officer.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.