Hendry County Arrest Report

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Clewiston Police Department (CPD) made the following arrests.



• Gerald Lee Dixon, 37, Clewiston, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 12, by Sgt. R. Krasinskas on charges of driving while license suspended three or more times.



• Johnny David Ford, 56, Clewiston, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 9, by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



• Johnny David Ford, 56, Clewiston, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 7, by D/S E. Benitez on charges of possession of methamphetamine.



• Rene J. Garcia Gutierrez, 52, Clewiston was arrested on Monday, Sept. 7, by Detective Sgt. Darren McNeil on charges of grand theft of a commercial farm animal.



• Kirsten Hasenyager, 27, LaBelle, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 9, by Deputy M. Afonso on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug equipment, introduction of contraband into a detention facility.



• Phillip Ray Hicks, II, 45, Clewiston, was arrested by Sgt. R. Krasinskas on Friday, Sept. 11, on charges of resisting officer with violence and out of county warrant.



• Cleston Bobby Jackson, 31, Clewiston was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 8, by K9 Cpl. H. Kearns on charges of driving while license suspended and trafficking fentanyl.



• Anthony Xavier Jaimes, 20, Belle Glade, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 13, by K9 Sgt. N. Echevarria on charges of possession of cocaine.



• Cynthia R. Johnson, 30, LaBelle, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 9, by Deputy S. Bustamante on charges of DUI and resisting officer without violence.



• Felix Vasquez, 55, Clewiston was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 10, by Deputy R. Morales on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon w/o intent to kill.



• Cornelius Ward, 16, Clewiston, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 10, by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of fleeing & eluding officer, failure to obey LEO order to stop, felony criminal mischief, failure to register motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without drivers license, driving a motorcycle without valid drivers license.



• Derrick C. Webber, 37, Clewiston was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 12, by Cpl. Z. Scelfo on charges of battery on LEO and obstruction without violence.



This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.