Hendry County Arrest Report

Hendry County felony/DUI arrests for Aug. 31 through Sept 6 include:

• Thomas Eugene Cherry, 36, Immokalee, was arrested by Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Deputy M. Afonso on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.

• Tyrell Earl Henderson 21, Lehigh Acres, was arrested by HCSO Deputy R. Morales on charges of grand theft of a firearm, petit theft, resisting arrest w/o violence.

• Thomas James Hester, 41, LaBelle, was arrested on charges of petit theft and dealing in stolen property.

• Salvatore Phillip Katz, 35, Lehigh Acres, was arrested by HCSO Deputy Crossback on charges of burglary and petit theft.

• Debra Jean Killackey, 42, LaBelle, was arrested by HCSO Deputy G. Hull on charges of DUI and DUI refusal to submit to breath test.

• David Allen Rose, 40, LaBelle, was arrested by HCSO K9 Cpl. H. Kearns, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.

• Senaida Ruiz, 35, Lehigh Acres, was arrested by HCSO Deputy J. Miller, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, Trafficking in methamphetamine, and destroying/tampering with evidence.

• Jonathan I. Villa, 15, LaBelle, was arrested by HCSO Deputy E. Vasquez, on charges of grand theft of motor vehicle.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.