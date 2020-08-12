Hendry County Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (hCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (cPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the the Department of Corrections (DOC).

• Kevin Atkinson, 25, Clewiston, was arrested by HCSO Deputy D. Coronilla, on charges of felony failure to appear.

• Martin Cepeda Mendez, 52, Clewiston, was arrested by Cpl. L. Drew, on charges of DUI.

• Rodney Phillips, 54, Clewiston, was arrested by HCSO Cpl. L. Drew on charges of DUI.

• Ana Ramirez, 39, LaBelle, was arrested by HCSO Cpl. C. Geraci on charges of DUI.

• Patricia Woods, 40, LaBelle, was arrested by HCSO Deputy D. Givans on charges of Escape

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.