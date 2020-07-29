Hendry County Arrest Report

CLEWISTON — The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC). Arrests are for the week of July 9 to July 14.

• Carvontae Freeman, 16, S.W. Ave. C Place, Belle Glade, was arrested by D/S Liam Drew, on charges of vehicle theft, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, resisting an officer and driving while license suspended.

• Victoria King, 30, Clewiston, was arrested by D/S R. Bone, on charges of criminal mischief, armed burglary of a vehicle, armed trespassed and loitering and prowling.

• Marisol Lazalde, 26, LaBelle, was arrested by D/S M. Alfonso, on possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

• Marco Antonio Mireles, 27, LaBelle, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and resisting/obstruction without violence.

• Roxanne Endelicato, 42, Boynton Beach, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.