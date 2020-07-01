Hendry County arrest report

LABELLE — The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office during the week of June 22.

• Mario Marc Osceola, 28, Clewiston, was arrested by Deputy Morales on charges of DUI and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

• Joshua Alberto Vargas, 24, Kissimmee, was arrested on June 27 by Sgt. Nunemaker on charges of reckless driving, driving with a suspended/revoked license, felony drug possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, felony marijuana possession over 20 grams and possession of drug equipment.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.