Hendry County Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office during the period of May 18 – 24:

• Jonathan Marcus Winters of LaBelle, 39, was arrested by Deputy Sergio Bustamante and charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of resisting officer without violence.

• Justin Keith Stanley of Clewiston, 16, was arrested by Sgt. James Hester on charges of burglary to a conveyance, petit theft, possession of a short barreled shotgun, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.

• Julian Caballero of Clewiston, 22, was arrested by Sgt. James Hester on charges of burglary to a conveyance, petit theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a short barreled shotgun and contribution to the delinquency of a minor.

• Fonzo Lee Dickson of Clewiston, 25, was arrested by Sgt. James Hester on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

• Christian Scott Perkins of Clewiston, 15, was arrested by Sgt. James Hester on charges of burglary to a conveyance, petit theft, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.