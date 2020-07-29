HCSO arrests two suspects for burglary in Montura Ranch Estates

By Susan Harrelle

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Bright

CLEWISTON — On Monday, July 24, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office General Crimes unit conducted a search at Perimeter Road residence in the Montura Ranch Estates, arresting two suspects for burglary to a residence.

Deputies were notified of a burglary to a home in Montura. When they arrived, they met with the victims who reported they had been away from their home for a couple of weeks and when they returned, they began to notice items missing.

Deputies were provided information that led them to the Perimeter Road residence, where a search warrant was obtained for a search of the home. Deputies observed several items described by the victims as being stolen, inside the residence. These items were seized and taken as evidence.

During the search, deputies did take into custody two suspects and transported them to the Hendry County Jail. Arrested were 19-year-old Joseph Lee Bright and 35-year-old Cheri Durance, both of Clewiston.

Both Bright and Durance were charged with burglary of a dwelling and grand theft. On July 25, Bright was released on a $15,000 bond and Durance was released on $17,500 bond.

Cheri Durance

Sheriff Steve Whidden said, “I want to express my greatest admiration and gratitude for the concerned citizens who assisted by providing information that led to the identity of those involved.”

(The sheriff would also like to remind those who leave their homes unattended for long periods of time, the Sheriff’s Office provides a service to its citizens at no cost. Residential security checks help reduce the possibility of incidents such as this. Simply contact the HCSO and request to have a residential security check of your home. The call taker will take your information and someone will contact you to request the necessary details.)