Glades County traffic crash claims life

ORTONA — A Moore Haven woman passed away on Feb. 27, due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Glades County.

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release stated that at 8:18 p.m. a 2001 Ford F250 operated by Christina Dempsey, 33, of Moore Haven, was traveling westbound on State Road 78 West in Glades County, when she veered across the eastbound lane running off the roadway to the left. Dempsey’s Ford F250 entered the grassy shoulder and continued to travel west. She then over-corrected back to the right crossing through the westbound and eastbound lanes running off the roadway. The Ford traveled onto the grassy shoulder and entered a ditch. The Ford over corrected and overturned. The Ford came to a final rest in a heavily vegetative area on the north shoulder of the roadway.

After the crash, Ms. Dempsey exited the Ford and walked back toward the roadway as a pedestrian, entering the westbound lanes of State Road 78 West at the same time a 2004 Dodge Ram, operated by Hezekiah Reed, was traveling westbound on S.R. 78 West.

The front right of the Dodge struck Ms. Dempsey in the westbound lanes.

It was reported that Mr. Reed and a passenger in the Dodge, Emma Reed, were not injured in the crash.

The crash was under investigation at the time of the press release.

The traffic crash was investigated FHP Trooper Farris and Corporal Maldonado.