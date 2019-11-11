GCSO responds to suspicious shipping box at Goodwill

MOORE HAVEN — A Glades County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that on Friday, Nov. 8, at approximately 3:27 p.m, the Glades County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Goodwill, located at 1150 U.S. 27 N. in Moore Haven, regarding a suspicious cylinder located in a shipping box. The shipping box contained items sent to the local Goodwill from another Goodwill store in Lee County. Goodwill employees relocated the suspicious cylinder to the exterior of the store.

Upon the deputies arrival, the scene was secured and all patrons and employees were evacuated due to the cylinder resembling that of a suspected pipe bomb.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to assist. The suspicious cylinder was examined and later removed and deemed not an explosive device.

The incident did not cause any traffic issues or closing of any surrounding businesses. The Goodwill store is open for normal business.

The incident will be further investigated between the Glades County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Lee County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad personnel.