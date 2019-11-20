GCSO arrests suspect connected to robberies

GLADES COUNTY — A Glades County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) press release stated that just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, deputies responded to a reported robbery/carjacking at old Sportsman’s boat ramp. Prior to deputies arriving, the perpetrator fled the scene. Approximately 90 minutes later, deputies responded to the Aruba Campground in reference to a stolen vehicle. Evidence collected at the scene suggested the crime was committed by the same suspect.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) was sent out to surrounding counties with the vehicle as well as possible suspect information. At approximately 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to the Ridge Market in Buckhead Ridge in reference to another robbery/carjacking that occurred. Evidence collected at the scene, once again, pointed to the same suspect. At approximately 11:30 p.m., after hours of combing neighborhood streets in the Lakeport and Buckhead Ridge communities, deputies located the suspect and stolen vehicle on State Road 78 East, just south of Buckhead Ridge. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Charles McKinley Williams, was apprehended and taken into custody on the following charges:

• Three counts of robbery/carjacking, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of fleeing/eluding law enforcement.

• Charles Williams is currently being held at the Glades County Jail without bond. Additionally, he is listed as a suspect in a similar crime out of Lee County.

The victims of the robberies/carjackings suffered minor injuries.

Should anyone have any additional information regarding this case, please contact Detective Sgt. David Springman at 863-946-1600, ext. 2109.