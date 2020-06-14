Off-duty FWC officer dies in shooting

LABELLE — In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 14, 2020 Hendry County deputies were dispatched to the area of Apache Circle and Nobles Road. It was reported to Hendry County Dispatch that someone was shot.

When deputies arrived on scene they found 30-year-old, off duty Officer Julian Keen, Jr., of Florida Wildlife Conservation(FWC), fatality shot.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are the lead investigators on this homicide assisted by FDLE.

Investigators currently have three suspects in custody and are questioning them at this time.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of FWC Officer Keen. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, members of FWC, friends and community”, said Hendry County Sheriff Steven Whidden. “We will do everything we can to bring about justice to those guilty in his shooting death.” Sheriff Whidden continued, “we all knew Officer Keen, and he wasn’t only our brother but a role model for the community, he will be missed”.

HCSO asks that if anyone has any information regarding this shooting, to contact Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 863-674-0406.