Fort Myers man dies in Glades County Crash

GLADES COUNTY — A Fort Myers man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Glades County on March 8 just after 5 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, Rolando Saavedra Reyes, 51 of Hollywood, Florida, was driving a 2005 Hyundai Sonata southbound on U.S. 27 near Boar Hammock Ranch Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve. The car travelled onto the grass median and overturned.

A passenger in the vehicle, Alexander Garcia Batan, 49, of Fort Myers was killed in the crash.

According to the report, the driver received minor injuries in the crash.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The accident is under investigation by FHP.