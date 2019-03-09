Fort Myers man dies in Glades County Crash

Mar 9th, 2019 · by · Comments:

GLADES COUNTY — A Fort Myers man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Glades County on March 8 just after 5 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, Rolando Saavedra Reyes, 51 of Hollywood, Florida, was driving a 2005 Hyundai Sonata southbound on U.S. 27 near Boar Hammock Ranch Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve. The car travelled onto the grass median and overturned.

A passenger in the vehicle, Alexander Garcia Batan, 49, of Fort Myers was killed in the crash.

According to the report, the driver received minor injuries in the crash.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The accident is under investigation by FHP.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie