Firearms stolen from truck

OKEECHOBEE — A local man awoke April 10 at about 7 a.m. to discover the back window of his truck broken and the two firearms that had been inside, gone. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Tullio was dispatched to Northwest Sixth Street to investigate. When he arrived, he was told the man had come home from coon hunting around 1 a.m. and locked the truck, then went to bed. At about 4 a.m., he was awakened by his dogs barking, but when he looked out the window, he saw nothing. It was only when he got up to go to work that he discovered the crime.

The two firearms stolen were a Rossi 22 Long semi-automatic rifle and a Savage 17HMR bolt action with a wood stock.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.

