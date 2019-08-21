FHP warns: Drive sober or get pulled over

HENDRY COUNTY — Law Enforcement will continue to show zero tolerance involving drunk or drugged driving. Hendry County Sheriff’s Office will have increased patrols, specifically looking for drunk and drugged driving during the three-week “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Nationwide Initiative. This will extend through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Throughout the enforcement period, sheriff’s deputies will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In Florida, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration alcohol related crashes have a higher risk of serious bodily injury or death to occur. “We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day Weekend,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden. “Before you leave for that holiday party, I want to urge everyone to make a plan to arrive home safely by always choosing a sober ride.”

It’s simple, don’t drink and drive.