Pedestrian killed in hit and run on SR 70 in Okeechobee; FHP seeks public’s help to find driver

OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Highway Patrol has asked for the public’s help for information about a hit and run accident that claimed the life of an Okeechobee man early Sunday morning.

According to the FHP report, the accident happened around 2:43 a.m. on Dec. 1.

A 27-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car as he attempted to cross State Road 70 just east of the intersection of SR 70 and U.S. Highway 98.

The vehicle involved in the accident was travelling eastbound on SR 70, according to the FHP report. The pedestrian attempted to cross State Road 70 in a south direction. The vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Raulerson Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Based on vehicle parts found at the scene and surveillance video, the vehicle is believed to be a dark colored 2008 to 2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle will have damage to it front left area, including the mirror, headlight, and grille.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the FHP Fort Pierce station at 850-617-2000.

