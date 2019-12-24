FHP cautions public to drive with care: Aggressive driver fires on motorist on I-4

DOVER, FLA – FHP Troopers are investigating an aggressive driving incident that occurred on Dec. 23, 2019, along westbound I-4 near Branch Forbes Road at approximately 8:45 p.m.

The victim, Branden Rybak, 38, of Tampa, was uninjured during the encounter that saw his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta struck by a passing round from the as yet unidentified assailant while traveling upon the highway.

The suspect was described as a white male with facial hair operating a maroon-colored pickup truck, likely to be a Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP by calling *FHP (*347) or 813-558-1800. Those with information concerning this case can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-873-TIPS.