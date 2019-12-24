FHP cautions public to drive with care: Aggressive driver fires on motorist on I-4

Dec 24th, 2019 · by · Comments:

DOVER, FLA – FHP Troopers are investigating an aggressive driving incident that occurred on Dec. 23, 2019, along westbound I-4 near Branch Forbes Road at approximately 8:45 p.m.

The victim, Branden Rybak, 38, of Tampa, was uninjured during the encounter that saw his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta struck by a passing round from the as yet unidentified assailant while traveling upon the highway.

The suspect was described as a white male with facial hair operating a maroon-colored pickup truck, likely to be a Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP by calling *FHP (*347) or 813-558-1800. Those with information concerning this case can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-873-TIPS.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie