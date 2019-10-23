FHP arrests escaped convict in Hendry County

Oct 23rd, 2019 · by · Comments:

HENDRY COUNTY — A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release states that on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at approximately 1:15 p.m, FHP troopers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on U.S. 27 in Hendry County. The driver presented several fictitious identifications – a New York license, a Florida identification card and a social security card.

Through the course of the stop, troopers correctly identified the driver as Kenneth Wynn, 46, and confirmed an outstanding warrant from a State of Kentucky Department of Corrections Halfway House for escape. Prior to the escape, Wynn had been serving time for trafficking in controlled substances and driving without a license. Troopers placed Wynn under arrest and transported him to the Hendry County Jail, where he will await extradition.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie