FHP arrests escaped convict in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY — A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release states that on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at approximately 1:15 p.m, FHP troopers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on U.S. 27 in Hendry County. The driver presented several fictitious identifications – a New York license, a Florida identification card and a social security card.

Through the course of the stop, troopers correctly identified the driver as Kenneth Wynn, 46, and confirmed an outstanding warrant from a State of Kentucky Department of Corrections Halfway House for escape. Prior to the escape, Wynn had been serving time for trafficking in controlled substances and driving without a license. Troopers placed Wynn under arrest and transported him to the Hendry County Jail, where he will await extradition.