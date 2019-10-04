Family awakened by gunshot

OKEECHOBEE — Early Tuesday morning, a family was awakened by a loud noise and realized with horror that a bullet had just been shot into their home out in Four Seasons and passed within feet of their sleeping 6-year-old child.

The family, who prefer not to be named, said they were sleeping when they heard a loud banging around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 1. When they went outside to check, they found a bullet hole in the wall of their living room and immediately called 911, but unfortunately, the deputies who arrived were not able to give them much information.

The next day, a neighbor found bullet shells in her yard, which is about 50 feet from the house with the bullet hole, they said. The family does not believe they were the targets. They think it may have been a personal disagreement between someone in a car and someone standing in a yard.

“It’s still terrifying how bad it could have been,” said the young mother.

