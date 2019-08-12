Family accosted at McDonald’s

OKEECHOBEE — A family was reportedly accosted in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant on State Road 70 East just before noon on Wednesday, July 17. Jamey Louis Douglas, 46, Southeast Sixth Avenue, was arrested Aug. 6 by Okeechobee Police Officer Brandi Drapal and charged with felony battery, second or subsequent offense.

His bond was set at $7,500.

Jamey Louis Douglas

According to the report, the complainant and his family, consisting of himself, his sister and three children, were sitting in their vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot finishing up their meal. They finished their meal and neared the stop sign on Northeast Fourth Avenue when a man on a bicycle, later identified as Jamey Douglas, approached the vehicle. Douglas was reportedly screaming and cussing, “Why did you try to run me over?” The complainant reported he attempted to calm Douglas down but Douglas continued to curse and scream and kick the car.

The complainant exited the car, leaving the driver’s side door open, and attempted to deescalate the situation. Douglas allegedly went to the door and said, “I’m going to steal your car.” The complainant told him his children were in there, and that would be kidnapping, and he went toward Douglas. At that point, Douglas reportedly began throwing objects and striking the complainant. He threw a silver Yeti-type cup and a phone charger and struck the complainant in the arms with it, the report notes. The complainant never struck Douglas, though.

McDonald’s surveillance video was viewed, but no camera faces that area. Video does show Douglas ride up to McDonald’s and enter the restaurant.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, Officer Drapal was patrolling the area near Wendy’s restaurant when she saw a man matching the description of the suspect riding a bicycle and she stopped him to question him. Officer Trenton Moutschka arrived and they arrested him for battery. When questioned, Douglas reportedly said he did remember the incident and wanted to tell his side of the story, but the report does not give that information.

A witness to the crime backed up the story of the complainant.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.