Escaped inmate captured after fleeing custody

LABELLE — At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, while being escorted out of the Hendry County Jail by a correctional deputy conducting trustee duties, Hendry County inmate Patricia Lyn Woods, 40, took the opportunity to run.

Patricia Lyn Woods

Deputies were immediately contacted and set up a perimeter. The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office received information from a 911 caller that he had seen the trustee walking east on Broward Avenue, wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of shorts. It was reported by the caller that he had seen her run through back yards and look into car windows.

Deputies arrived in the area and searched for Woods. Deputy Sheriff Givens saw Woods begin to run through yards on Elm Street. Givens was able to place Woods into custody, returning her to the jail. It is estimated she had been missing less than an hour.

Woods was arrested April 25 on charges of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, larceny, criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. She is now facing an additional charge of escape.