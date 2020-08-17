Elderly, disabled woman found next to wheelchair, roommate arrested

CLEWISTON — Clewiston police officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance in progress on East Alverdez Avenue on Sunday, June 14, at approximately 7:35 p.m. A disabled woman was found laying on her side in the front yard next to a wheelchair. Anthony LeRoy Demeritt, 32, then walked toward the officers’ patrol vehicles. Officers learned that Demeritt had thrown many of the victim’s items in the nearby canal.

Anthony Demeritt

Demeritt became uncooperative when officers placed him under arrest. Demeritt told the officers he would walk to their patrol vehicle; he then locked his legs, forcing the officers to have to drag him to the patrol vehicle.

Demeritt was charged with aggravated abuse of a disabled person, criminal mischief and resisting without violence.

“Demeritt was afforded all of the rights and privileges in accordance with Clewiston Police Department policy and the Florida State Statutes. Demeritt is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the Clewiston Police Dept. stated.