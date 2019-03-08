Early morning crash claims 2 lives

BELLE GLADE — A Belle Glade man and woman died from injuries received in an early morning crash on March 8.

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release stated that at 5:45 a.m. a 1997 Chevrolet Lumina operated by Sylvester Gibson, 50, of Belle Glade, was traveling eastbound on Runyan Village Road.

The Chevrolet proceeded to turn left onto U.S. 441 at the same time a 1999 Ford Explorer operated by Samuel Solis Atino, 52, of Pahokee, was traveling southbound on U.S. 441.

The driver of the Ford failed to observe the Chevrolet until it was directly in front of him.

The front of the Ford struck the left side of the Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet came to final rest facing south in the northbound lane of U.S. 441.

The Ford came to final rest on the west grass shoulder, facing northeast.

It was reported that Mr. Gibson and a passenger in his vehicle, Sharon White of Belle Glade, were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

Mr. Atino sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The investigating officers were FHP Trooper N. Sendziak and Corporal S. Rudd.