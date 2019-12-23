Driver charged with damaging soccer field

OKEECHOBEE — The soccer fields on Northwest 10th Avenue were damaged on Dec. 14 when three men in a black truck reportedly did donuts on the fields. Just before 1 a.m., Deputy Kenneth Hernandez responded to a call in reference to a criminal mischief complaint. When he arrived, he found a truck matching the description given in the call, and three men were in it. The driver identified himself as Gabriel Nunez Jr., 19, Northwest 36th Street. There were reportedly grass marks on the rear inner fender, indicating the vehicle had been on the grass. The damages to the field are estimated at $1,500. Nunez was charged with felony criminal mischief, and his bond was set at $2,500.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.

