Driver accused of tailgating

OKEECHOBEE — An off-duty sheriff’s detective was surprised when a car approached him at a high rate of speed near the 7200 block of U.S. 441, tailgated him, then slowed down and began to swerve. He notified dispatch, and Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Pollock responded to his location in the 700 block of U.S. 441 North on Friday night, Feb. 14, around 7.

When Deputy Pollock arrived, the detective, a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, told him about the behavior of the car’s driver and said he observed the car swerve several times and almost run off the highway. He said the Mazda continued the driving pattern until it reached the 3600 block, at which time it passed him and then slowed down to 25 mph, swerving in the outside lane until it reached the intersection of Northwest Seventh Street and U.S. 441 North, when it made a wide right turn and then turned again into a dirt parking lot.

The detective said the driver got out of the vehicle, faced U.S. 441 and, with motorists passing by, began to urinate. At that time, Deputy Joel Lacerte arrived on the scene and saw the driver urinating, so he pulled into the lot as well. When the driver saw him, he reportedly stopped urinating and attempted but failed to zip up his pants.

The driver was identified as Joey Jansen, 40, of Indiana. Jansen reportedly appeared to be very happy, and Deputy Lacerte asked him if he was drunk and asked for permission to search him. He reportedly located a package of rolling papers, a rolling paper container, an unsmoked marijuana cigarette and a clear glass pipe containing smoked marijuana. Jansen reportedly refused to give a breath sample. He was arrested and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $750.