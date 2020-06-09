Detectives investigating early morning homicide in South Bay
SOUTH BAY — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that deputies responded to shots fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, June 8, in the 900 block of U.S. 27 in South Bay. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wound(s).
No suspect or motive is known at this time.
