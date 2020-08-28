Detectives investigate shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — Deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male located in a vehicle in the 100 block of State Road 7 in Belle Glade on Sunday, Aug. 23. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Luc Louis, 23, shot multiple times.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate this shooting/homicide further.

Further investigation led to the identity of a suspect involved, Leon Nugent, 22. Probable cause was established and an arrest warrant was procured for the following charges: second degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Nugent was located and arrested on Thursday, Aug. 27. He was booked into the Orange County Jail on the charges listed above.