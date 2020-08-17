Detectives investigate a homicide in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 14 deputies were dispatched to shots fired at 34 Roosevelt Street in unincorporated Belle Glade. Upon arrival deputies located a male suffering from gunshot wound(s). The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the shooting/homicide.

The motive and suspect information was unknown at the time of the press release.

Detectives were in the preliminary stages of this investigation.